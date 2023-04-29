From SSC CHSL to UPSC recruitment, several important exams and registrations are slated to take place in the month of May.

The students preparing for various entrance examinations and the candidates looking forward to government jobs should keep a close watch on notifications in the month of May. Many important examinations, including SSC tests, UPSC exams and JEE Advance examination are going to be held in the month.

Here’s a look at the important examinations and other key details to watch out for in May.

SSC CHSL Exam 2023

Registration Date: May 9 to June 8

The Staff Selection Commissioned Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination notification was released for 4,500 vacancies. The registration for exam starts on May 9 and ends on June 8.