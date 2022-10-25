    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Important exams and job openings in November: Check details

    From the CAT exam to UPSC recruitment, several important exams and recruitment drives are slated to take place in the upcoming month of November.

    Several important government exams and recruitment drives are slated to take place in November. These examinations and job openings include banking tests, SSC tests, UPSC recruitment and other important events.

    Here is a look at the list of the important exams and job openings slated for November 2022.
    Important Exams
    CAT
    The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will have all three sections and the scores will be considered for admissions to IIMs and other business schools.
    NMAT
    Applicants have been allowed to take the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test within a 70-day exam delivery window from October 10 to December 19. Candidates who applied for the exam were allowed to complete the NMAT schedule until October 17. The scores of the exam are considered for admissions across NMIMS institutes and other business schools.
    Karnataka PGCET
    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is accepting applications for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) examination for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech and M Arch courses in Karnataka. The PGCET 2022 will be conducted on November 19 and November 20.
    ALSO READ: Mumbai University releases revised exam dates for winter session, check details
    IBPS PO Main Exam
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has concluded the IBPS PO prelims exam and issued the IBPS PO admit card 2022 in online mode for the main exam on the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS PO mains exam is set to be conducted on November 26.
    Haryana CET
    The DIPR Haryana announced that the CET Exam for Group C will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 5 and November 6. The Admit Card for the exam will be released on the official website by the last week of October 2022.
    Important Recruitment Notification
    UPSC Recruitment
    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Investigator, Extension Officer and Junior Scientific Officer for which candidates can apply on the official website UPSConline.nic.in till November 10.
    Indian Coast Guard Recruitment
    Indian Coast Guard is inviting eligible Indian candidates to fill up the vacancies for the various posts for which they can apply in the prescribed format given in the official notification. Candidates need to send their form with duly affixed self-attested colour photograph accompanied by xerox copies of the documents to, The Commander Coast Guard Region (East) Near Napier Bridge Fort St George (PO) Chennai – 600 009.
    The last date for submitting the application form is November 29.
    ALSO READ:  Mazagon Dock recruitment 2022: Check eligibility, how to apply, key dates
    UPPCL Recruitment
    The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts for which the application process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 28.
    WBPSC Recruitment  
    The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is accepting applications for various positions in the Narcotics Division of the Forensic Science Laboratory, and Scientific Officer in the Narcotics Division. The deadline for submitting online applications is November 11, 2022.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
