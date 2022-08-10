IIT Madras students receive record job offers, highest annual salary nears Rs 2 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

From international brands to startups, companies of varying sizes offered jobs to the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras in the academic year 2021-22. The premier institution has set a new record as its students received 1,199 job offers from 380 companies during Phases I and II of campus placements for 2021-22.

Additionally, 231 pre-placement offers were made during students' summer internships. Therefore, the cumulative count of job offers received by IIT Madras students was 1,430 in 2021-22. This is significantly higher than the institute's previous best of 1,151 job offers in the 2018-19 academic years.

In yet another record, 45 job offers were international. These job offers came from 14 companies, including Rakuten Mobile, Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

Besides bigwigs, 131 start-ups made 199 offers during the two phases of the campus placement for 2021-22. In all, 80 percent of the students who registered for the placement drive received job offers. However, the institute's Department of Management Studies recorded a 100 percent placement as all the 61 MBA students of the outgoing batch have been offered a job.

According to a communiqué shared by IIT Madras, average salary offered to students during campus placements for 2021-22 was Rs 21.48 lakh per annum. It added that the highest salary offered to a student was $250,000 or Rs 1.98 crore approximately.

Speaking on the tremendous success of the placement drive for 2021-22, Professor CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, "Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers."

He added, "This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras. On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts."