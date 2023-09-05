IIT Madras begins IIT JAM 2024 registration today: Check how to apply and other key details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to start the online registration process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 from today, September 5. Candidates can visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in for the application process. As per the official information, the last date to apply for IIT JAM 2024 is October 13.

According to the official notification, the examination date has also been announced. The IIT JAM 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024, while the results will be declared on March 24. Prior to the examination, the admit card will be made available for the applicants on the official website on January 8.

Eligibility for IIT JAM 2024

Candidates who have an undergraduate degree and students in their final year of undergraduate courses can apply for the examination. However, for foreign nationals, an Indian degree is required to appear in JAM 2024.

Application fee for applying to IIT JAM 2024

To apply for one paper of the exam, the candidates have to submit the application fee of Rs 900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. The application fee in applying for two papers is Rs 1250 for female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

However, for the rest of the categories, the application fees are Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2024?

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click the IIT JAM 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the required details such as name, date of birth, and gender and click on “Submit”.

Log in to the account while using the credentials.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees using Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI as per the category.

Click on “Submit”.

Download after submitting and keep a hard copy of the page for future reference.

The IIT JAM 2024 exam will be conducted as a Computer- Based Test (CBT) mode for seven major papers such as Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH). Through the JAM exams, the score obtained by the applicants will be used for getting admission in postgraduate programmes which include, MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech dual degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, MSc- PhD dual degree.