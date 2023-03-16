IIT-Kanpur's iconic cultural fest Antaragni begins today

Within each of us, there resides a magical spirit that can cast a spell and ignite the flames of hope and belief. Antaragni, the cultural extravaganza of IIT Kanpur, epitomizes this enchanting essence, showcasing a celebration of love, light, and life that leaves the audience bedazzled. For over 56 years, this festival has created a legacy that promotes excellence and prowess in talent and culture.

With a staggering 130,000 attendees and more than 25,000,000 viewers, Antaragni has become a grand spectacle of magic, imbued with a charming aura of joy and ecstasy. And now, this 57th edition of Antaragni is ready to rejoice at "Houdini's Paradise."

We invite you to immerse yourself in the captivating allure and revel in its splendid charm. The stage is set, the lights are shining, and the curtains are about to rise on a journey beyond your wildest dreams.

After a prolonged wait, Antaragni is set to unfurl in its full-fledged offline mode, commencing from March 16 to March 19, 2023. An array of cultural maestros, influential thought leaders, and soulful personalities will embellish our exuberant cultural festival with their presence, rendering it a veritable extravaganza.

The excitement for this year's offline festival has reached an all-time high, and the team is dedicated to continuing the illustrious legacy of Antaragni while reviving the fervor of our magnificent fest.

Antaragni's thrilling line-up of events is set to ablaze the spark of passion and enthusiasm in its audience. The India Inspired event, featuring the inspirational Kiran Bedi, is designed to motivate and empower people, breaking the shackles of gender norms. The Alum Inspired event boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including the majestic Mr. Uday P Singh, the brilliant Riya Bhattacharya, the visionary Rajan Singh, and the trailblazing Karnal Singh. Meanwhile, the Talent Fiesta event promises to showcase the rich and diverse cultural flairs of India, with performances from the gifted Satyajit Ramdas and the fiery Kashi Fire Warriors.

The Mehfil series features Muskan Saxena, Ishika Chandelia, Sangita Yaduvanshi, Mirza Suleman, Swastika Rajput, and Chetna Balhara. For those who enjoy classical music, the Classical Eve, with S.Akash and Shubh Maharaj; and Nirali Kartik, Unmesh Banerjee, and Lalit Sisodia, promises to mesmerize audiences. Antaragni also presents a unique showcase of talented artists from around the world through its International Carnival lineup which includes Matt Bacon, Black Rhythm, and Alexa this year. Your eyes will tear up with laughter as we host the witty Rajat Chauhan at our comedy night. Amit Sharma, Puttan Khan, Ekagra Sharma, Chirag Sharma, Manika Dubey, Swayam Srivastava, and Priyanshu Vatsalya are bound to take you on a self-reflective journey at Kavi Sammelan.

This year is a celebration of magic, and what better way to do so than by hosting a magician extraordinaire, Nikhil Raj. Houdini's Paradise is an oasis of entertainment, featuring something for everyone - from the thrilling Escape Room and Gaming Zone to the exhilarating Zorbing and Silent Disco, to the classic favorites Poker and Archery.

The musical prodigy Antariksh will take center stage on the rock night on 16th, delivering an unforgettable performance that will leave the crowd mesmerized. The Bollywood night will feature the legendary Salim-Sulaiman duo, renowned for their electrifying and captivating performances. Having an International EDM Artist is always a delight and we at Antaragni live to fulfill your desires therefore, the EDM night is all set to present 39 Kingdom.

This grandiose carnival of unparalleled artistry guarantees to provide experiences as exceptional as ever, ensuring that it will leave you with memories of a lifetime for if there is heaven on earth then it is here, it is here. So join us from 16th to 19th March at Antaragni’22, IIT Kanpur as we unfold the carnival of ecstasies, mystery, freedom, enigma, euphoria and love. We are all set to make it a spellbinding experience for every person who is part of it. Register yourself for the enchanting escapade now.

