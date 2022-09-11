By CNBCTV18.com

Mini JEE Advanced Result 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website, by entering their roll number, date of birth and mobile number. Here's how to access the JEE Advanced result.

IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) announced the JEE Advanced 2022 results at 10 am on Sunday. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list as well as the answer key were also released.

How to access JEE Advanced 2022 results

Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. They need their roll number, dates of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced result 2022.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

How to check JEE Advanced result and download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website — Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in https://result.jeeadv.ac.in/ or https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials — the JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 4: Click 'submit'.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to download the answer key

Click here to access the final answer key for JEE (Advanced) 2022.

Top ranks

Bombay zone's RK Shishir bagged the top rank in the IIT JEE-Advanced entrance exam. According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among female students with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which more than 40,000 qualified.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Qualified candidates can now register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) till 5:00 pm September 12 through the candidate portal.

JEE-Main — which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country — is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.