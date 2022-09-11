    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    JEE Advanced Result 2022 announced — How to download scorecard and answer key

    JEE Advanced Result 2022 announced — How to download scorecard and answer key

    JEE Advanced Result 2022 announced — How to download scorecard and answer key
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    JEE Advanced Result 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website, by entering their roll number, date of birth and mobile number. Here's how to access the JEE Advanced result.

    IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) announced the JEE Advanced 2022 results at 10 am on Sunday. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list as well as the answer key were also released.
    How to access JEE Advanced 2022 results
    Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. They need their roll number, dates of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced result 2022.
    Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do this:
    How to check JEE Advanced result and download scorecard
    Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in, https://result.jeeadv.ac.in/ or https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.
    Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link
    Step 3: Enter the required login credentials — the JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number.
    Step 4: Click 'submit'.
    JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to download the answer key
    Click here to access the final answer key for JEE (Advanced) 2022.
    Top ranks
    Bombay zone's RK Shishir bagged the top rank in the IIT JEE-Advanced entrance exam. According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.
    Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among female students with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.
    More than 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which more than 40,000 qualified.
    "The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
    Qualified candidates can now register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) till 5:00 pm September 12 through the candidate portal.
    JEE-Main — which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country — is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)

    Tags

    iit jee advancedjee advanced cut offResults

    Next Article

    University orders probe as photos of PM Modi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni appear on student admit cards

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng