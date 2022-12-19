Homeeducation news

IIT Delhi records highest-ever placement till mid-Dec. Here's how other IITs have performed

IIT Delhi records highest-ever placement till mid-Dec. Here's how other IITs have performed

3 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Dec 19, 2022 4:03:12 PM IST (Published)

The placement season has kicked off very well for the IITians this year. Most of the IITs have concluded their Phase 1 of placements that begin in December. Phase 2 in most of the colleges start in January.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IIT Delhi placementIIT placement season

Previous Article

Air India pilots write to Tata Sons Chairman alleging unfair pay and 'victimisation'

Next Article

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises scholarships, financial aid to meritorious students