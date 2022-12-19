IIT Delhi records highest-ever placement till mid-Dec. Here's how other IITs have performed

The placement season has kicked off very well for the IITians this year. Most of the IITs have concluded their Phase 1 of placements that begin in December. Phase 2 in most of the colleges start in January.

The Institute of Indian Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) received over 1,300 job offers, with over 1,150 students uniquely selected in the first phase of placement. It is the highest number of job offers ever received on campus as of December 15. More than 260 pre-placement offers (PPO) are included in these job offers. The placement season at IIT Delhi lasts until the end of May.

IIT Delhi's data indicates that there has been an over 10 percent increase in the number of unique selections over the last year. The number of PrePlacement Offers (PPOs) received this year was the highest ever.

Despite the global economic downturn and layoffs, IIT Delhi has seen over 30 international offers from around 15 international organisations offering over 20 job profiles.

"We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We welcomed recruiters hiring across domains. Companies from the Core Sector and Analytics domains have recruited in larger numbers this year. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season," said Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi.

What does the placement scene look like in IITs this year?

The placement season has kicked off very well for the IITians this year. Most of the IITs have concluded their Phase 1 of placements that begin in December. Phase 2 in most of the colleges starts in January.

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur at the end of Day five (December 5, 2022), the institute received 770 job offers from 181 national and international companies.

Until day five, 918 students secured jobs through campus placement and PPOs. So far, the international job offers and PPOs are approximately 33 percent higher than the placement session 2021-22.

At the end of Day 5, the highest package was Rs 1.9 crore, while 33 offers were above Rs 1 crore.

IIT Madras said in a press release that 445 offers were recorded at the end of Session 1.1 on Day One (December 1, 2022) of Phase 1 of placements for the 2022-23 Academic Year. This figure includes PPOs, which are around 10 percent higher than last year's figure of 407.

A total of 25 offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum were received by students at the end of Session 1.1.

For IIT Hyderabad , the number of placement offers received during Phase-1 of Campus Placements held between 1st-7th December 2022 stood at 508. One hundred forty-four companies, including 54 international offers, made these.

This placement season started on a positive note, with 99 PPOs compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year.

IIT Kharagpur concluded its first phase of the placement session 2021-22 with over 1,600 offers. The Phase-I placement season began with 500+ PPOs.

The institute said in a press release that the students received up to 48 offers with CTCs ranging from Rs 50 lakh to 2.64 crore and more than 45 international offers.