IIT Bombay's entrepreneurship cell launches 25th edition of business-model competition Eureka

Mini
Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay has launched 25th edition of Eureka!, its flagship and Asia’s largest Business-Model competition with 15000+ entries, a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh+ and incentives worth Rs 50 lakh+
The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay has launched 25th edition of Eureka!, its flagship and Asia’s largest Business-Model competition with 15000+ entries, a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh+ and incentives worth Rs 50 lakh+ in the form of AWS Credits, and free subscription to services like Canva, Freshworks, Autodesk etc.
Eureka! is aimed at helping startups and people with potential startup ideas into market-ready startups through mentoring, funding, incubation, networking, and many other opportunities.
E-Cell IIT Bombay is India’s leading non-profit student-run organisation that aims at manifesting the latent entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of India. Its initiatives have received patronage and recognition from entities like UNESCO, Startup India, Make in India, etc.
Eureka! in the past has seen and nurtured great startups like Zostel, Pratilipi, Dehaat, Leaf, Altan and many more. Winners of Eureka! 2021 represented India at the Dubai World Expo 2020.
Registrations for startups are open at: ecell.in/eureka
Eureka! 2022 has 7 tracks:
Eureka! 2022 is being organised in association with Piramal Finance, WebEngage, Arcana, AWS Activate, Chiratae Ventures, Enlightenvc.online, Avaada, Shiru Startup, and We Founder Circle.
The event provides a host of incentives like guaranteed incubation opportunities, and funding, along with many other perks. Eureka! Is much more than a competition, it’s a road to success for entrepreneurs as well as anyone who wants to start-up. If you think you have an idea that could transform people’s life and has the potential to become the next big thing, register now at ecell.in/eureka.
Registration Deadline - 20th October 2022
For any queries, contact
Aryan Agarwal - +91 82992 09478 | aryan@ecell.in
Bhavit Gupta - +91 77230 57913 | bhavit@ecell.in
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: CNBC-TV18 is the Media Partner for IIT Bombay's Eureka
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!