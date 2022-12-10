IIT Bombay Techfest offering networking sessions with C-suites

With the launch of the Media Summit, IIT Bombay Techfest is offering participants an opportunity to network with professionals in the Industry and provide stepping stones as they build their careers in the same.

Techfest, IIT Bombay’s annual science and technology fest is back offline with a footfall of over 1,75,000 and pan-India reach across 2500+ colleges, attracting participants and audiences not only from the country but all the corners of the world.

Media Summit by Techfest is a 1-day conference comprising keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops by a grand panel including speakers like Avinash Pandey (CEO of ABP news), Sachin Phansikar (COO of Business Standard), Manuja Veerappa (Assistant Editor of Times of India), Arpit Jain (Assistant Vice President of UFO Movies) and Yash Piplani (Founder of Leads and Lattles).

The participants will get a chance to gain insights into the current Media dynamics across the globe - in socio-cultural, business, technology and more domains. All from direct interaction with Media veterans, Industry leaders, Pulitzer prize winners and leading journalists, the students will get inspired by the best in Media and get a chance to network with people, peers, mentors and idols.

The agendas for the summit will include:

Integration of Tech to Media Solution

Role of Media in Marketing

Print vs Digital Media: Impact vs Approach in the 21st century

How to participate?

To take part in discussions from 16th-18th of December 2022-23 in the IIT Bombay Campus, register at https://techfest.org/summit/media 16th-18th of December 2022-23IIT Bombay

Note: This is a partnered post