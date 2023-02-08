IIT (BHU) Varanasi invites applications for faculty positions; salary starts from Rs 1.39 lakh

The university has stated that all faculty positions require a minimum qualification of a PhD with first class or an equivalent at the preceding level of education. Entry salary for the position of Associate Professor according to the 7th Pay Commission will be set at level 13A2 for Rs 1,39,600. Entry pay for Professors will be set at the level of 14A for Rs 1,59,100.

The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi has invited online applications for faculty positions at the level of Associate Professor and Professor across departments. The last date for submission of applications is February 22. The recruitment drive opened on February 1.

The central university is recruiting across departments like Architecture, Planning & Design, Chemical Engineering & Technology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology, Chemistry, Mathematical Sciences, Physics and Humanistic Studies, among others.

All faculty positions require a minimum qualification of a PhD with first class or an equivalent at the preceding level of education. For the position of Associate Professor, candidates should have a minimum of six years of experience including at least three working years as an Assistant Professor Grade-I in Pay Level 12 or an Assistant Professor (Regular). Candidates who have three years of experience working as a Senior Scientific Officer/Senior Design Engineer in a reputed organisation will also be eligible to apply.

For the post of Professor, candidates should have at least 10 years of experience in either teaching, research or in the industry since the award of their PhD. Four of these years should have been spent as an Associate Professor in educational institutions like IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or their national and international equivalents.

Entry salary for the position of Associate Professor according to the 7th Pay Commission will be set at level 13A2 for Rs 1,39,600. Entry pay for Professors will be set at the level of 14A for Rs 1,59,100. The position will also come with benefits like HRA, LTC, medical reimbursement, education allowance for children, and more. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details. The official notification can be found on the university’s official website at https://www.iitbhu.ac.in/

The university has also opened a special recruitment drive for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD categories. Faculty positions open for recruitment include Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the various departments and schools of the university.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official recruitment portal of the university – Go to the official recruitment portal of the university – https://facultyrecruitment.iitbhu.ac.in/

Step 2: Register yourself at the portal and generate login credentials

Step 3: Log in to the portal using the new login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the various educational, personal and other details in the form

Step 5: Apply for the post and department. Candidates need to apply separately for applying to different departments.

Step 6: Submit the form and save the form for future reference.