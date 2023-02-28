IISc Bengaluru to host Open Day: Check date and other details

After a gap of two years, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will open its doors to all for its 'Open Day.' During the Open Day, students, and science and technology enthusiasts get an opportunity to go around the campus and explore the exciting science and technology initiatives and activities of the institute.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is organising its 'Open Day' after a gap of two years since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry to the Open Day is free and visitors need to register themselves on the IISc website.

The Open Day is an annual occasion for people to experience the spectacle of science at India's premier higher education and research institute.

The IISc organises the Open Day to commemorate two important occasions -- National Science Day (February 28) and Founder's Day (March 3).

ALSO READ |

National Science Day marks the anniversary of the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman, who was the first Indian director of IISc (1933-37). Founder's Day marks the birth anniversary of IISc's founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

During the Open Day, students, and science and technology enthusiasts get an opportunity to go around the campus and explore the exciting science and technology initiatives and activities of the institute.

The event will feature popular lectures, experimental demos, scientific competitions, poster presentations, quiz contests, and exhibitions by various departments and centres. It will focus on nurturing interest in science for kids and a special “Kids-Zone” will offer a special attraction for younger students, with several science and technology demos.

ALSO READ | Science institute in Bengaluru develops 'green' tech to remove germs from air filters

The IISc departments will showcase their research activities to visitors who will be able to see how sophisticated scientific equipment and facilities are put to work to help answer fundamental questions and devise engineering solutions.

The institute will provide 15 e-rickshaws inside the campus for an easy commute, and help desks at various spots will offer visitors assistance.

Also, in the spirit of a ‘Green Open Day,’ the IISc has requested visitors to use garbage bins, bring their own water bottles and use public transport as far as possible.