IIMB students successfully conducted Golden Jubilee edition of Vista 2023

Vista 2023, IIM Bangalore's International Business Summit was hosted by PGP and PGP-BA students of IIMB. It featured business contests, upskilling workshops, speaker sessions and loads of entertainment.

Vista 2023, surpassed all expectations and concluded on a triumphant note, leaving attendees inspired and ready to embark on new possibilities. With over 65,000 registrations, Vista, India's largest business fest, solidified its reputation as a premier platform for innovation and knowledge exchange. Over 1,000 individuals, including 400+ students representing over 100 esteemed colleges from around the country witnessed the event.

The fest was not only a hub of groundbreaking ideas, but a celebration of art and music. Attendees were treated to mesmerising performances by DJ Aztec on July 8 and the talented Gajendra Verma on July 9. These pulsating musical interludes added an extra layer of energy and excitement to the already electrifying atmosphere.

Vista 2023 included an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their insights and experiences with the eager audience. Notable names included Tapan Singhel, the MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Dr. Pramod Varma, the former Chief Architect of Aadhaar, Rahul Shinde, the CEO of Yum Brands, Neetan Chopra, the Chief Digital & Information Officer of IndiGo, Shankar Venugopal, the Vice President of Mahindra & Mahindra, Navya Naveli Nanda, a model and Co-Founder of Aara Health, P C Musthafa, the Founder of iD Fresh Food, Himanshu Tandon, the POCO Country Head, and Rakesh Godhwani, the Chairperson of the School of Meaningful Experiences. These visionary leaders shared their expertise, offering invaluable insights into the myriad possibilities of business that are waiting to be explored.

The conference showcased an astounding array of content, including a record-breaking 15 speaker sessions, nine immersive workshops, and 30 thought-provoking case competitions. The sheer diversity and depth of topics covered provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of emerging trends, disruptive business models, and innovative strategies.

One of the highlights of Vista 2023 was the Global Social Responsibility Challenge, an international case competition that brought together 1,600 teams from across the globe. These teams were guided and mentored by 20 esteemed experts from various industries, fostering collaboration and cross-cultural learning. This remarkable initiative demonstrated Vista's commitment to promoting global connectivity and using business acumen to address pressing social and environmental challenges.

Vista 2023 has truly leapt into possibility, igniting the imaginations of all those who attended. The overwhelming response, combined with the calibre of speakers, the richness of content, and the inclusive global participation, has firmly established Vista as a trailblazer in the world of business.

As we reflect on the success of Vista 2023, we eagerly anticipate the next chapter of this remarkable event, where even greater discoveries and transformative ideas await. The future is undoubtedly bright for Vista, as it continues to empower and inspire the minds shaping the world that we live in.

Note:

This is a partnered post