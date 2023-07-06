IIMB students gear up for Golden Jubilee edition of Vista 2023 to be held on July 8-9

The business summit, hosted by the PGP and PGP-BA students of IIMB, will feature business contests, upskilling workshops, the ‘Young Leaders' Summit’ and much more.

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will host the 23rd edition of their annual business summit called Vista on July 8-9, 2023. The mega summit will feature a multitude of events, adding more spark to the Golden Jubilee celebrations of IIM Bangalore.

One of the largest B-school business confluences, the theme for Vista 2023 is 'Leap into Possibility'. As businesses gear up to face an ever-changing future, Vista's theme this year aims to tackle unprecedented challenges and explore numerous opportunities.

Speakers at Vista 2023 include MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Tapan Singhel, former Chief Architect of Aadhaar Dr Pramod Varma, CEO of Yum Brands Rahul Shinde, Chief Digital and Information Officer of IndiGo Neetan Chopra, Vice President of Mahindra and Mahindra Shankar Venugopal, model and Co-Founder of Aara Health Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder of iD Fresh Food P C Musthafa, and POCO Country Head Himanshu Tandon. one of India’s most prominent singers, Gajendra Verma, will headline the ‘Pronite’ on 9th July, 2023 while one of the best DJs of the country, Ankit Suhandani aka “Aztec”, will set the stage on fire with electrifying beats of Bollywood on 8th July, 2023.

Events, competitions and workshops

Vista 2023 will include the ‘Young Leaders' Summit’, which is a three-day conclave bringing together corporate leaders and Gen-Z who aspire to become future change makers. The fest offers cash prizes worth over Rs 1 million across competitions. Its flagship competitions, namely ‘Numero Uno’, ‘Trojan Horse’, ‘Alpha Manager’, ‘MarkGuru’, ‘OpRaizen’, ‘Prod-A-Thon’ and ‘Data & Beyond’, offer opportunities to solve business challenges across Strategy, Operations, Marketing, Investment, Product Management and Analytics. Vista allows the participants to don the hat of CXOs in its business simulation event and promotes a 'triple bottom line' approach through its social and environment-conscious events.

This year, Vista will host workshops for participants to upskill themselves under the apprenticeship of leaders who have worked in organizations like McKinsey, Google, Microsoft, IRS, Philips and more, as well as those featuring in LinkedIn Top Voices and eminent YouTube personalities. Vista's ‘Master Toolkit Workshop Series’ bundles domain-specific workshops across Consulting, Marketing, Finance and Product Management. These specially curated workshops from global craft experts are pivotal in stimulating professional growth.

Access passes for the two days of Vista’23 are available on Unstop, BookMyShow, Paytm Insider and on the spot at IIM Bangalore.

Note: This is a partnered post