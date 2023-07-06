IIMB students gear up for Golden Jubilee edition of Vista 2023 to be held on July 8-9

The business summit, hosted by the PGP and PGP-BA students of IIMB, will feature business contests, upskilling workshops, the ‘Young Leaders' Summit’ and much more.

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will host the 23rd edition of their annual business summit called Vista on July 8-9, 2023. The mega summit will feature a multitude of events, adding more spark to the Golden Jubilee celebrations of IIM Bangalore.

One of the largest B-school business confluences, the theme for Vista 2023 is 'Leap into Possibility'. As businesses gear up to face an ever-changing future, Vista's theme this year aims to tackle unprecedented challenges and explore numerous opportunities.