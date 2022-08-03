IIMCAT registration starts today: Check how to register and other details

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB), the conducting body of this year’s Common Aptitude Test (CAT), has opened the CAT 2022 application form window from today. The last date to fill the application form is September 14, 2022. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. It is necessary for the candidates to register on the IIMCAT portal first to fill the application form.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to fill the CAT 2022 application form:

Step 1: Visit CAT 2022 website at Visit CAT 2022 website at IIMCAT.ac.in and click on the link that reads ‘New Candidate Registration’. You will be redirected to a new page titled ‘Register to get User ID and Password’

Step 2: On the new page enter your basic details such as Name, Date of Birth, Email, Country, and Mobile Number and click on ‘Generate OTP’ button. Enter the OTP and check ‘I agree’ box in Declaration section. You will then receive your login ID and password on your email.

Step 3: Click on the 'Registered candidate login' window on Click on the 'Registered candidate login' window on iimcat.ac.in , using your ID and password and the CAT 2022 application form will open.

Step 4: In the first section, fill your personal details like parents' name, gender, category, nationality, address for communication , etc. Upload your photograph, signature and caste certificate (if applicable).

Step 5: The next section will be to fill in all your academic details beginning from Class 10 like exam taken, till the details of professional degree and so on. You will need to upload a copy of your 10th and 12th mark sheets as well.

Step 6: The next section will be for work experience. Here you need to enter your work experience (if any) in months as on July 31, 2022 and select the industry.

Step 7: In the next section you need to select preferred programmes offered by the 20 IIMs and select the Interview city for that programme as well from the respective drop-down menu.

Step 9: The final section will be the payment section. This year the application fee for general candidates is Rs 2300 while for candidates of the reserved category need to pay Rs 1150. You can make the payment online and submit your CAT 2022 application form.

Step 10: Candidates will receive a confirmation on their email stating the successful payment and submission of the CAT 2022 application form within a few minutes.