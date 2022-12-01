IIM CAT 2022 Answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, find out how to raise objections
The Indian Institute of Management has released the Answer Key for Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on December 1 and candidates can download the answer key via through the official site of IIM CAT here.
IIM Bangalore has also released the candidate’s response sheet along with the CAT answer key 2022 for reference. To download the answer key, candidates will have to key in their user ID and password.
Candidates now have time till December 4 to raise objections against the CAT 2022 provisional answer key.
"The candidate response tab and objection form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11 am on December 1, 2022 till 5 pm on December 4, 2022,” the official notification said.
How to download IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key
CAT Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections
Visit iimcat.ac.in and click on answer key link using login credentials and submit objections and then pay the answer key objection fees online. Once, the fee is paid, download the acknowledgment and take a print out for further reference.
This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted in three slots in the computer-based mode on November 27. According to experts, the third slot (evening session) was slightly more difficult than the first two slots. Similarly, the Quantitative Ability section is considered to have been comparatively more difficult than last year and 2020. However, experts believe the VARC was easy to moderate.
The CAT 2022 exam was conducted for admissions in various management programmes at IIMs. As many as 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates, The Times of India reported.
Although the CAT result date has not been finalised yet, it is expected to be announced on January 2, 2023.
