IGNOU Hall Ticket for June 2022 TEE released today: How to download it

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June 2022 term-end examination today on its official website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 22 to September 5, 2022.

Here’s how to download the admit card

Step 2. Find the link “Hall Ticket for June 2022 Term End Examination” displayed on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: In the new window enter your login credentials such as Enrolment No. and program.

Step 4: Your IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TEE hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the term-end exams will be held in two shifts. The morning session will start at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm and the evening session will start at 2 pm and conclude at 5pm.

All candidates are required to carry their TEE hall ticket to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. All candidates are also advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the time of the examination. Candidates must follow all the instructions issued by the IGNOU authorities as well as instructions mentioned on the admit card.

