IGNOU extends new admissions and re-registration deadline for July 2023 session: Check new date and details

The last date of new admissions and re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till August 31, 2023, by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can visit any of the official websites to register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu. in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU announced the extended dates of the fresh admission and re-registration for all the programmes offered under ODL or online mode.
“The last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st August 2023,” IGNOU tweeted.
Prior to this, the deadline for registration was August 21, 2023. With the announcement of the extended date, candidates who have not appeared for the term-end exams or did not submit the assignments can apply for IGNOU re-registration 2023.
Documents required for IGNOU July 2023 admission and re-registration
How to register for IGNOU July Admission and Re-registration 2023?
There is a separate fee structure for re-registration for each course. The candidates must review the IGNOU fee structure to determine the amount that has to be paid while completing the re-registration form for any programme. The re-registration fee can be paid through credit card, net banking or debit card. The re-registration late fee is Rs 200 for the students who will enrol after the deadline.
