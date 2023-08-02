Under the Agnipath Scheme, young candidates are recruited to serve the Indian Armed Forces for four years. Now, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has passed the scheme for education at the Bachelor's degree level for these candidates. These programmes are also in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 for the integration of higher education with skill education. These degree courses consist of 120 credits out of which courses worth 60 credits are offered by IGNOU while the remaining credits will be awarded on the basis of various technical and non-technical training of the candidates by the armed forces.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for skill-based bachelor’s degree programs for the Agniveers of the Indian Air Force. The university has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force to offer the degree courses to Agniveers.

Under this partnership, IGNOU is providing five BA-level degree courses. The programs offered by IGNOU include Bachelor of Arts in Applied Skills (BAAS), Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management ( BAASTM), Bachelor of Arts in MSME, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science ( B.Sc).

Interested candidates can apply for these courses through the official website–www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU BA Program for Agniveers: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU–www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register yourself by creating your email and password by submitting your basic information

Step 3: Access the application portal through your login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering your requested details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the fee required for the course registration

Step 7: Review the details and click on Submit

Step 7: Check and download the application form

For the convenience of the candidates, IGNOU has offered several relaxations for the candidates during the proposed Bachelor's degree program. The students who complete one year of this program and decide to exit the course will be given Under Graduate Certificates. The candidates who successfully complete at least two years of this program and exit the course will be awarded a UG diploma.