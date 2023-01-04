ICSI mock test today: Check instructions and other details

ICSI is conducting the mock test to help candidates get familiarised with the test days SOPs.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 mock test today. The ICSI is conducting the mock test to help candidates get familiarised with the test days SOPs. Those who have registered for the exam are required to appear for the mock test online on the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam will be held in a remote proctored mode online.

Important instructions

It is mandatory for all candidates to appear for the mock test as per the batch timings provided to them via E-Mail / SMS.

All candidates must login to the portal 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The ICSI CSEET 2022 exam and the mock test will be held through the Safe Exam Browser (SEB). Candidates must download the SEB in advance by following the steps mentioned on the official website.

The ICSI will provide the User ID and Password to candidates via registered email id or via SMS.

Here’s how to take the mock test for CSEET 2023

Candidates appearing for the CSEET 2023 mock tests will be provided login credentials and a mock test link.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Find and click on ICSI CSEET January 2023 mock test option.

Step 3: Login to the portal using the CSEET 2023 registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates can then attempt the mock test within the stipulated time period

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Details

The ICSI CSEET 2022 January session exam will be conducted on January 7, 2023. The exam will be held in remote proctored mode, and candidates are advised to keep their devices and reception verified and prepared for the exam.

The admit card for the exam has already been issued and candidates can download the same from the official website. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the admit card while appearing for the exam.