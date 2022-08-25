    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ICSI June 2022 exam results today: Here is how to check CS Professional and CS Executive scores

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The CS Professional Result and CS Executive Result for the June 2022 exams will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively, on August 25. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their CS exams scorecard from the official website – https://icsi.edu/

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Professional and CS Executive June 2022 exams today at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their CS exams scorecard from the official website – https://icsi.edu/.
    CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam were held from June 1 to 10, 2022.
    To view their ICSI CS 2022 scorecard, candidates will require their application number or roll number and date of birth. They will be able to view their e-mark sheet and result statement online. They can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the scores.
    ALSO READ: 
    JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards to be released today; check details
    • Candidates need to visit the official website - https://icsi.edu/.
    • On the homepage, they will have to click on the ‘CS Professional, CS Executive Result’ link, which will be activated after the results are announced.
    • Candidates will be asked to enter their login credentials and password.
    • On submitting the details, the candidates will be able to view the CS Executive, Professional exam results on the screen.
    • They can download the e-mark sheet and take a printout for further needs.
      • The institute will dispatch the result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme examination to the candidates at their registered address, the official notification of ICSI said. Candidates are expected to receive the physical mark sheet within 30 days of the declaration of the result.
      However, no physical copies of the result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme will be sent to candidates, ICSI said.
      ALSO READ: From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August
      If the candidates for the professional programme course fail to receive the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the result declaration, they can contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars, ICSI said.
       
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      First Published:  IST

