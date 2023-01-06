The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on January 7. Candidates appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test must check the details related to the examination beforehand.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?
IST2 Min(s) Read
Foreign investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town
IST4 Min(s) Read
The ICSI CSEET January 2023 exam will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and in the Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) format. The time for the exam has been provided to the candidates on the admit card. The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
Important Instructions for CSEET candidates
The Institute had released the admit card for the exam on December 28, 2022 and the same can be downloaded from the website by logging in using CSEET Registration Number and Date of Birth.