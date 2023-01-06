The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on January 7. Candidates appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test must check the details related to the examination beforehand.

The ICSI CSEET January 2023 exam will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and in the Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) format. The time for the exam has been provided to the candidates on the admit card. The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Important Instructions for CSEET candidates

Candidates appearing for CSEET 2023 January session in remote proctored mode must download and install the safe exam browser SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand.

Candidates must possess a valid CSEET 2023 admit card and a valid ID card such as passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter card, etc while appearing for the exam.

All candidates must log in to the portal 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam 15 minutes after the commencement. No candidate will be allowed to finish the exam until the expiry of 90 minutes from the start of the test.

All candidates must ensure that there is no book, study material, handwritten or printed notes, scientific or programmable calculator, mobile phone, pager, digital diary, Bluetooth device, smart watch, second laptop, palmtop, health band or any other electronic device or gadget with them while giving the test.

Candidates will not be allowed to take any breaks once the exam starts and no one will be allowed to leave until the stipulated time.

Candidates must secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper to clear the CSEET 2023 exam.