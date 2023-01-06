English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

ICSI CSEET exam tomorrow: Check instructions for students

ICSI CSEET exam tomorrow: Check instructions for students

ICSI CSEET exam tomorrow: Check instructions for students
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 3:15:22 PM IST (Published)

The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on January 7. Candidates appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test must check the details related to the examination beforehand.

Recommended Articles

View All
What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?

What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Foreign investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

Foreign investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

The ICSI CSEET January 2023 exam will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and in the Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) format. The time for the exam has been provided to the candidates on the admit card. The duration of the CSEET examination will be 2 hours. The question paper will contain a total 140 questions for a total of 200 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.


Also read: CBSE revises Class 12 board exam datesheet; check new schedule

Important Instructions for CSEET candidates

  • Candidates appearing for CSEET 2023 January session in remote proctored mode must download and install the safe exam browser SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand.
  • Candidates must possess a valid CSEET 2023 admit card and a valid ID card such as passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter card, etc while appearing for the exam.
  • All candidates must log in to the portal 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam 15 minutes after the commencement. No candidate will be allowed to finish the exam until the expiry of 90 minutes from the start of the test.
  • All candidates must ensure that there is no book, study material, handwritten or printed notes, scientific or programmable calculator, mobile phone, pager, digital diary, Bluetooth device, smart watch, second laptop, palmtop, health band or any other electronic device or gadget with them while giving the test.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to take any breaks once the exam starts and no one will be allowed to leave until the stipulated time.
  • Candidates must secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper to clear the CSEET 2023 exam.

    • The Institute had released the admit card for the exam on December 28, 2022 and the same can be downloaded from the website by logging in using CSEET Registration Number and Date of Birth.

    Also read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round starts today: Check schedule and other details

    ICSI CSEET exam tomorrow: Check instructions for students

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    entrance examsexamICSI

    Previous Article

    Half the world’s workforce works too much or too little

    Next Article

    GUJCET 2023 registration starts today: Check all details here

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X