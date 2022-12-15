ICSI CSEET 2022 registration for January exam to end today

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test (ICSI CSEET) can enroll themselves on the official website of ICSI -- https://icsi.edu/home/

The online registration process for the January session of ICSI CSEET 2022 is scheduled to end today, December 15. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test (ICSI CSEET) can enrol themselves on the official website of ICSI -- https://icsi.edu/home/

Applicants will need to submit documents such as a date of birth certificate, Class 12 pass certificate or mark sheet, and identity proof while applying for CSEET 2022.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has scheduled the exam on January 7, 2023. The exam will be of two hours in duration. The paper will have 140 questions for 200 marks in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Candidates will be tested in business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, current affairs and presentation and communication skills.

According to the instructions issued by ICSI to the candidates, the CSEET 2022 will be conducted in the remote proctored mode instead of being held in the test Centres.

“Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using a mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc,” the notification said.

As the exam is being conducted in remote proctored mode, the Viva Voce will not be conducted for the CSEET January 2023 session.

How to apply

Candidates interested to appear for the ICSI CSEET Jan 2022 exam can follow the steps given below for registration.

They need to visit the official website https://icsi.edu/home/

On the home page, candidates need to click on the CSEET 2022 application link.

When a new login page opens, candidates will have to register themselves to proceed with the application process.

They will need to fill in the details, submit the required documents and pay the fees.

They can then submit the form and save it.

For future reference, candidates can also take a printout of the form.