ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, Executive program results to be out today; check details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Results today, August 25. ICSI in an official notification announced the schedule for the declaration of results. Candidates can check the results through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

As per the notice, the professional programme results will be declared at 11 AM while the executive programme result will be announced at 2 PM. The results of the candidate will contain a subject-wise report, which will be available on the official website.

The formal Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website once the results are declared. Candidates can easily download the report card for their reference. However, no hard copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued, as per the official notice of the ICSI.

On the other hand, the Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Professional Programme Examination will be sent to the candidates at their registered addresses after the results are declared. However, if any candidate does not receive the hard or physical copy of the statement within 30 days of the declaration, they can contact the institute along with their details.

How to check ICSI CS (June) 2023 results?

Visit to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on the ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details and click on ‘Submit’.

Results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the statement and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam were conducted between June 1 and June 10.

As per the official notice, the upcoming examination for the Executive and Professional Programme is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30. To register for the upcoming examination the candidates will be required to submit the examination enrolment form along with the examination fee from August 26, 2023.