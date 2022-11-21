ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test results: Here is how to check

ICSI has conducted the ICSI CSEET 2022 exam for the November session on November 12 and 14 in various centres across the country

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, November 21. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their results on the official site of ICSI at https://icsi.edu/ . ICSI has conducted the exam for the November session on November 12 and 14 in various centres across the country.

The exam was originally proposed to be held only on November 12. However, it had to be conducted again on November 14 due to some technical glitches faced by candidates on November 12.

Candidates are required to score 40 percent marks in individual subjects and 50 percent in aggregate to qualify for the examination. Those who appeared for the ICSI CSEET 2022 can check the results along with the subject-wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website.

How to check 2022 ICSI CSEET results

Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth to check ICSI CSEET November results. They can follow the simple steps given below.

To check the results, candidates need to log in to the official website -- https://icsi.edu/

They can then click on the result link appearing on the home screen.

Candidates will be asked to fill in their credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on CAPTCHA.

On submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download the results for future reference.

The institute usually conducts a viva voce of 15 minutes on “Presentation and Communication Skills”. However, this year the viva was removed as the exam was conducted in Remote Proctored Mode.

Those who qualify for the CSEET can register for the executive programme. Every year, the CSEET is held four times.