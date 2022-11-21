English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeducation News

ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test results: Here is how to check

ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test results: Here is how to check

ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test results: Here is how to check
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

ICSI has conducted the ICSI CSEET 2022 exam for the November session on November 12 and 14 in various centres across the country

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, November 21. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their results on the official site of ICSI at https://icsi.edu/. ICSI has conducted the exam for the November session on November 12 and 14 in various centres across the country.

Recommended Articles

View All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read


The exam was originally proposed to be held only on November 12. However, it had to be conducted again on November 14 due to some technical glitches faced by candidates on November 12.
Candidates are required to score 40 percent marks in individual subjects and 50 percent in aggregate to qualify for the examination. Those who appeared for the ICSI CSEET 2022 can check the results along with the subject-wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website.
ALSO READ:
 These government jobs for MBBS degree holders are up for grabs
How to check 2022 ICSI CSEET results
Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth to check ICSI CSEET November results. They can follow the simple steps given below.
  • To check the results, candidates need to log in to the official website -- https://icsi.edu/
    • They can then click on the result link appearing on the home screen.
    • Candidates will be asked to fill in their credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on CAPTCHA.
    • On submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.
    • Candidates can download the results for future reference.
      • ALSO READ: Last date to apply for CLAT 2023 today: Here's how to apply and other details
      The institute usually conducts a viva voce of 15 minutes on “Presentation and Communication Skills”. However, this year the viva was removed as the exam was conducted in Remote Proctored Mode.
      Those who qualify for the CSEET can register for the executive programme. Every year, the CSEET is held four times.
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      company secretariesentrance examsICSI

      Previous Article

      Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet

      Next Article

      Zomato begins mass layoffs, 100 employees already fired

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng