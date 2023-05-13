The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held from February 13 to March 31, whereas the ICSE Board Exams for the year 2023 were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams for the year 2023 on Sunday, May 14.
To check their ICSE Class 10 results for 2023, students can follow these steps:
To pass the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks out of 100. For the ISC Class 12 Exam 2023, students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass.
ALSO READ:
After the CISCE Results 2023 are declared for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12, students can check their results on the official websites - cisceresults.in and results.cisce.org. To access the results, students will need to enter their unique ID provided by the board.
The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held from February 13 to March 31, whereas the ICSE Board Exams for the year 2023 were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023.
ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: May 13, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read