The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held from February 13 to March 31, whereas the ICSE Board Exams for the year 2023 were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams for the year 2023 on Sunday, May 14.

To check their ICSE Class 10 results for 2023, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

On the top right corner of the ICSE board Class 10 result website, locate and click on the ‘Results 2023’ option.

Upon clicking on the 'Results 2023' option, the ICSE Class 10 result window for 2023 will appear on the screen.

Enter the respective Index number, UID, and the Captcha code provided.

Click on 'show result' to view the ICSE Result 2023 Class 10.

It is advised to take a printout of the ICSE Board results and keep it safe for future reference.

To pass the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks out of 100. For the ISC Class 12 Exam 2023, students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass.

After the CISCE Results 2023 are declared for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12, students can check their results on the official websites - cisceresults.in and results.cisce.org. To access the results, students will need to enter their unique ID provided by the board.

