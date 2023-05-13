ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results expected soon: How to check your score online

The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held from February 13 to March 31, whereas the ICSE Board Exams for the year 2023 were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to announce the results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams for the year 2023 soon, according to reports.

Usually, CISCE results are declared around the same time as CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results. As CBSE announced the results on May 12, the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be announced soon. Students should be aware that CISCE has not yet released an official notice regarding the result date and time. Once the official announcement is made, it will be updated on the official website for students to refer to.

