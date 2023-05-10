ICSE and ISC Class 10, 12 board results to be out soon: Here is how to check score and other details

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their marksheet by visiting the official website of the board at www.cisce.org. The ICSE board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 while the exams for Class 12 were conducted between February 13 and March 31.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 results soon. As per reports, the results are expected to be out this month.

However, CISCE has not issued any official confirmation regarding the declaration of results yet.

Earlier, the CISCE had announced that the ICSE Class 10 results would be distributed to schools through the conveners.

“The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi,” read an earlier official notification.

List of Websites to view CISCE ICSE, ISC results

The students can check their scores on the official websites— cisce.org, results.cisce.org and results.nic.in.

Here’s how to check ICSE and ISC board exam results.

Step 1: Go to any of the official website portals of the CISCE.

Step 2: Open the results page, or the notification tab and click on the ICSE board exams results link.

Step 3: Proceed to select the course code as ICSE/ISC and login to the portal using your credentials such as identification number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Your ICSE/ISC result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your marks in different subjects carefully and download the result to get a hard copy.

Last year in ICSE board exams, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Out of the total, about 99.97 percent of students had passed.

Girls marginally performed better than boys with a higher pass percentage of 99.98 percent as compared to boys, who had a pass percentage of 99.97 percent.

For ISC or Class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.38 percent with the pass percentage for girls being 99.52 percent and the pass percentage for boys remaining at 99.26 percent.

A total of 96,940 students appeared for the ISC exam last year.