ICSE and ISC Class 10, 12 board results to be out soon: Here is how to check score and other details

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their marksheet by visiting the official website of the board at www.cisce.org. The ICSE board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 while the exams for Class 12 were conducted between February 13 and March 31.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 results soon. As per reports, the results are expected to be out this month.

However, CISCE has not issued any official confirmation regarding the declaration of results yet.

Earlier, the CISCE had announced that the ICSE Class 10 results would be distributed to schools through the conveners.