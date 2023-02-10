ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration ends today; check all details here

The Institute of Cost Accounts of India (ICMAI) will close registrations for ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam on February 10. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements for the CMA examinationsand complete the registration process on the ICMAI official website.
The ICMAI had earlier set the last date of registrations as January 31, but the registration window was extended to February 10. “In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February, 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination,” the official notification read.
The dates for the availability of exam form, the release of admit card and the CMA exam date are yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements for the CMA examinations. All details are available on the official website of the ICMAI.
ICMAI CMA June 2023 Exam Registration: Here is how to apply
Step 1: Head to the official website of the ICMAI - icmai.in.
Step 2: You then need to find and click on the “Admission” tab near the top of the homepage.
Step 3: On a new web page, select the course for which you want to register for in the coming examinations.
Step 4: Fill in the necessary details in the registration form and upload all the needed documents.
Step 5: Pay your application fee and submit the form. For the CMA Foundation exam, the registration fee is Rs 6,000.
Step 6: Take a download of the submitted form along with the fee receipt for future purposes.