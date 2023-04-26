The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI), data science and blockchain in its syllabus as it looks to incorporate new technology in the curriculum. This is something that chartered accountants (CA) usually have never studied.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The institute is also planning to reduce the mandatory articleship duration from three years to two years giving students more time to prepare for examinations.
Additionally, the institute plans to sign agreements with seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that recognise CA qualifications for PhD programmes.
This proposal has been sent to the government for approval but has not been cleared yet. However, if it comes through, this will be a big breakthrough and a change in the institute’s guidelines.
Also Read | CA Foundation 2023: ICAI launches first series of mock tests for students, check details here
For more details, watch the accompanying video