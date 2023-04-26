The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI), data science and blockchain in its syllabus as it looks to incorporate new technology in the curriculum. This is something that chartered accountants (CA) usually have never studied.

The institute is also planning to reduce the mandatory articleship duration from three years to two years giving students more time to prepare for examinations.

Additionally, the institute plans to sign agreements with seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that recognise CA qualifications for PhD programmes.

This proposal has been sent to the government for approval but has not been cleared yet. However, if it comes through, this will be a big breakthrough and a change in the institute’s guidelines.

