ICAI to announce CA Intermediate Result 2022 today: Here’s how to check your scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce today the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination, which was held in May, the ICAI notification said. However, the institute has not confirmed the time yet.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official websites https://icai.org/ and https://icai.nic.in/caresult/

To download the CA Intermediate Result 2022, candidates will require their registration number, PIN number and roll number, the official notification released by ICAI on July 19 stated.

How to download CA Inter result 2022

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the ICAI CA Inter result 2022 from the official website https://icai.nic.in/caresult/

On the home page, candidates will have to click on CA Intermediate Result 2022 link.

A new page will open in which the candidate will be asked to enter the credentials such as registration number, PIN number, and the roll number.

Once the candidate submits the details, ICAI CA Inter result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

The candidate can check the scores and download the result. They can keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams for May 2022 session were held in offline mode from May 14 to May 31, 2022. ICAI had announced the CA final results for the May 2022 session on July 15.

Anil Shah from Mumbai secured the top position this year in the CA final exam with a score of 82.5 percent. Akshat Goyal came in second and Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi came in third with 79.88 percent.

A total of 1,18,771 candidates appeared for the CA final exam, which was held in 489 different locations across the nation. ICAI is also expected to announce the CA Foundation result May 2022 soon.