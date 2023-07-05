ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 May Intermediate and Final results declared, here's how to check score

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results May 2023: The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 were declared today. Here's how to check scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Intermediate and CA Final May 2023 exam results on July 5. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter and Final examinations can access their results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

How to check CA Final, Intermediate May exams results 2023

Candidates can access their CA final and intermediate exam results by entering their registration number and roll numbers on the official website, icai.nic.in. Follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website icai.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the links for CA Inter or CA Final Results 2023 on the homepage.

STEP 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter using your registration number and roll number.

STEP 4: Once logged in, the ICAI CA Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 5: Download the results. You can consider taking a print out for future reference.

The CA Inter and Final examinations took place in May. The Group 1 exams for both CA Final and Intermediate were held from May 2 to May 10, and the Group 2 exams were conducted from May 11 to May 18, this year.

The Group 1 intermediate exam took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023, while Group 2 had their exam on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. As for the final course exam, Group 1 conducted the exam on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and Group 2 had theirs on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

Ranjan Kabra had bagged the top position in the CA Intermediate Result 2022 with 666 marks (83.25 percent) the previous year. Meanwhile, Anil Shah secured Rank 1 in the CA Final Result 2022, scoring a total of 642 marks.

Check the official website for the latest updates on results, direct links, information about toppers, and other related details.