ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 May Intermediate and Final results declared, here's how to check score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Intermediate and CA Final May 2023 exam results on July 5. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter and Final examinations can access their results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 have been declared. The Results can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/HS8oDSAIXn #ICAIResults #ICAIat75 pic.twitter.com/P0RQj8kulH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 5, 2023

How to check CA Final, Intermediate May exams results 2023

Candidates can access their CA final and intermediate exam results by entering their registration number and roll numbers on the official website, icai.nic.in. Follow the steps given below: