ICAI CA Inter and Final results to be released on July 5: Here is how to view scores and other details

The CA Intermediate and Final results will be released on the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate results at 10 AM on July 5. The final results can be checked by the candidates on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

The CA Inter and Final exams were held in May 2023.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," the official ICAI statement read.

The ICAI also emphasised that candidates must visit the official website icai.nic.in to access their results using their registration number and roll number to log in.

Earlier, ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, had tweeted about the date for declaration of the results and asked the candidates to wait for the official announcement.

Here is how to check ICAI CA Final and Inter Result 2023 online:

Step 1: Go the official websites of ICAI – Go the official websites of ICAI – icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org , or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the CA Intermediate or CA Final result option as per your requirement.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your registration number/PIN, roll number and the captcha code.

Step 4: Your CA Inter/Final result for May 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take a printout of the result of the CA results for future reference.

The ICAI CA Final 2023 exams were held from May 2 to May 9 for Group 1 and from May 11 to May 17 for Group 2.

The CA intermediate exam was held from May 3 to May 10 for Group 1 and for Group 2 the exams were held from May 12 to May 18.

The CA Intermediate exam is the second level exam of the Chartered Accountancy course in India. Candidates who clear th e CA Foundation exam further move to the CA Intermediate course.

The CA Final is the last step for candidates. After qualifying in the CA Final exam, the candidates are eligible to become a member of the ICAI as Chartered Accountants.