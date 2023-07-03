ICAI CA Inter and Final results to be released on July 5: Here is how to view scores and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate results at 10 AM on July 5. The final results can be checked by the candidates on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

The CA Inter and Final exams were held in May 2023. th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, the 05July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in ,” the official ICAI statement read.