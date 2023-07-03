CNBC TV18
ICAI CA Inter and Final results to be released on July 5: Here is how to view scores and other details

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 4:42:43 PM IST (Published)

The CA Intermediate and Final results will be released on the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate results at 10 AM on July 5. The final results can be checked by the candidates on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The CA Inter and Final exams were held in May 2023.
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the official ICAI statement read.
