CA Inter topper Rajan Kabra is also a blockchain buff

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Intermediate 2022 topper Rajan Kabra scored a stellar 666 out of 800. His family and former coach were ecstatic but not surprised because the student has a history of getting all-India ranks.

Kabra had also topped ICAI’s foundation exam back in July 2021.

Now, he’s all to set to take his first step into the professional world as he’s been training and looking for an articleship.

How did he get here

For starters, Kabra is an early bird. He wakes up between 4 am and 5 am when he’s preparing and revising for exams and when he has to attend lectures, his day starts at 7 am.

And Kabra focuses on sleeping for at least eight hours. “I had experimented earlier, like six or seven hours of sleep, but then I mess up in the examination. So, it's better to get proper sleep,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

While most people crib about the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, a few like this 20-year-old consider it a “boon in disguise.”

“Classes were happening online. So, I could sit at home and attend the lectures of faculties from Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. I got the benefit of the best faculties, and there was flexibility, as I could watch the lectures anytime I wanted," he said.

Kabra explained that the time between the two examinations was reduced by two months, and so, unlike the foundation exam when he stressed on writing practice, for the intermediate exams, his focus was on completing lectures and conceptual understanding of all subjects.

"The institute (ICAI) is not asking (questions in the tests) from the regular pattern. Small concepts are being asked in the examination. So, it's better to have conceptual understanding," he said, adding that he couldn't attempt as many mock papers as he did earlier because of time constraints.

The topper kid loves blockchain technology

The topper takes inspiration from his father, who is also a CA but says he is also interested in blockchain and is taking online lessons on technology.

"I am taking a few online courses and learning from YouTube videos. So, there are no formal studies. But, in my free time or whenever I'm bored with conventional studies, I try to explore new technologies like blockchain," he said.

When asked why he chose a conventional field like CA and not one of the other exciting professions that youngsters are going for these days, he said CA had been a base for commerce, and it's the noblest profession.

Nowadays, people do CA and then explore new things like data analytics, blockchain, etc. “I'm just learning the technology currently, I'm not into it completely,” he said.

He said he would do his articleship for three years and then take a call on exploring other fields according to the experience he gains.