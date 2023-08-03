ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2023 examination soon. Once released, the students can check their scores on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in

According to an official notice, the results are expected either at 9 PM on Monday, August 7 or in the morning on Tuesday, August 8.

The official notification by ICAI read, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on the late evening (9 PM) of Monday, the 7 August 2023/10 AM on Tuesday, 8 August 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

To access the CA Foundation June 2023 exam results on the website, candidates must use their roll number and registration number.

Once the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website of ICAI atnic.in.

Click on the link ‘CA Foundation result June 2023.’

Log in using your roll number and PIN number or registration number.

The 2023 result for ICAI CA Foundation will be displayed on your screen.

Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.

The CA profession in India is governed and managed by ICAI. To become a qualified Chartered Accountant, the students must complete three levels of exams conducted by ICAI.

A candidate can pursue a CA course either the Foundation Course Route or the Direct Entry Route under the Scheme of Education and Training. The Foundation course is for those who have finished Class 12, and the Direct Entry route is for those who have completed their Graduation.