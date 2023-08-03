2 Min Read
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2023 examination soon. Once released, the students can check their scores on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.
According to an official notice, the results are expected either at 9 PM on Monday, August 7 or in the morning on Tuesday, August 8.
The official notification by ICAI read, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on the late evening (9 PM) of Monday, the 7 August 2023/10 AM on Tuesday, 8 August 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”
To access the CA Foundation June 2023 exam results on the website, candidates must use their roll number and registration number.
Once the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.
The CA profession in India is governed and managed by ICAI. To become a qualified Chartered Accountant, the students must complete three levels of exams conducted by ICAI.
A candidate can pursue a CA course either the Foundation Course Route or the Direct Entry Route under the Scheme of Education and Training. The Foundation course is for those who have finished Class 12, and the Direct Entry route is for those who have completed their Graduation.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs
Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read