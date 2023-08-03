CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2023 to be announced soon: Check date, time and other key details

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2023 to be announced soon: Check date, time and other key details

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2023 to be announced soon: Check date, time and other key details
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 2:22:00 PM IST (Published)

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation  June 2023 examination soon. Once released, the students can check their scores on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

According to an official notice, the results are expected either at 9 PM on Monday, August 7 or in the morning on Tuesday, August 8.
The official notification by ICAI read, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on the late evening (9 PM) of Monday, the 7 August 2023/10 AM on Tuesday, 8 August 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”
To access the CA Foundation June 2023 exam  results on the website, candidates must use their roll number and registration number.
Once the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
  1. Visit the official website of ICAI atnic.in.
  2. Click on the link ‘CA Foundation result June 2023.’
  3. Log in using your roll number and PIN number or registration number.
  4. The 2023 result for ICAI CA Foundation will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.
    6. For any further updates about the result announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking ICAI’s official website.
    ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June 2023 exams on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.
    The CA profession in India is governed and managed by ICAI. To become a qualified Chartered Accountant, the students must complete three levels of exams conducted by ICAI.
    A candidate can pursue a CA course either the Foundation Course Route or the Direct Entry Route under the Scheme of Education and Training. The Foundation course is for those who have finished Class 12, and the Direct Entry route is for those who have completed their Graduation.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CA exam resultsChartered AccountantICAI ExamInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

    Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

    Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

    50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

    Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

    Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

    Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

    Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

    Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X