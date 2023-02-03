The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams in offline mode on December 14, 16, 18, and December 20, 2022.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation December 2022 result today. The result link is available on the official websites icai.nic.in and icai.org

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in . It may be noted that for accessing the result the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the ICAI said in a tweet on February 1, 2023.

Candidates who qualify the CA Foundation Exam will be eligible for the CA Foundation Course.

Here’s how to download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org , the official website of ICAI CA exam results

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads ‘CA Foundation result 2023 ICAI’

Step 3: In the new page, log in using your roll no and PIN number or the application number.

Step 4: Your CA Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen, check the result and download the same.

Candidates can also get their results through e-mail. To get this facility, candidates must register their requests at icaiexam.icai.org

The CA Foundation Course exam, formerly known as the Common Proficiency Test, is the entrance level exam for the Chartered Accountancy Course offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).