ICAI CA Foundation June results out soon: Here's how to view scores and other details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation course exam held in June 2022 will be declared today, August 10. However, there is no confirmation yet on the result declaration time.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites of the institute.

Here’s how to check the ICAI CA Foundation June result

Step 1: Go to official websites

Step 2: Find and click on the link for CA Foundation Results, displayed on the home page

Step 3: In the login window, enter the required details (registration number/PIN and roll number) to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your scores and download a copy of the results

The result link will be activated once the ICAI CA Foundation June results are declared.

The ICAI is also expected to release the CA Foundation June merit list, shortly after the June exam results are declared. Candidates are advised to keep their CA admit cards ready as they would come in handy for checking scores and merit list.

Candidates must note that the qualifying marks in the ICAI CA Foundation are 40 percent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should be a minimum of 50 percent as per the latest details shared by the ICAI.

The examination for the Foundation course was conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and June 30 at various exam centres across the country. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in May, but the dates were postponed to June 2022.