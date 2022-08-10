    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    ICAI CA Foundation June results out soon: Here's how to view scores and other details

    ICAI CA Foundation June results out soon: Here's how to view scores and other details

    ICAI CA Foundation June results out soon: Here's how to view scores and other details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The ICAI is also expected to release the CA Foundation June merit list, shortly after the June exam results are declared. Candidates are advised to keep their CA admit cards ready as they would come in handy for checking scores and merit list.

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation course exam held in June 2022 will be declared today, August 10. However, there is no confirmation yet on the result declaration time.
    Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites of the institute.
    Here’s how to check the ICAI CA Foundation June result
    Step 1: Go to official websites
    Step 2: Find and click on the link for CA Foundation Results, displayed on the home page
    Step 3: In the login window, enter the required details (registration number/PIN and roll number) to log in.
    Step 4: After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5: Check your scores and download a copy of the results
    The result link will be activated once the ICAI CA Foundation June results are declared.
    The ICAI is also expected to release the CA Foundation June merit list, shortly after the June exam results are declared. Candidates are advised to keep their CA admit cards ready as they would come in handy for checking scores and merit list.
    Candidates must note that the qualifying marks in the ICAI CA Foundation are 40 percent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should be a minimum of 50 percent as per the latest details shared by the ICAI.
    The examination for the Foundation course was conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and June 30 at various exam centres across the country. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in May, but the dates were postponed to June 2022.

    Tags

    CA exam resultsICAIICAI Exam

    Previous Article

    IIT Madras students receive record job offers, highest annual salary nears Rs 2 crore

    Next Article

    UGC NET Phase 2 exams postponed — Check revised schedule for exams

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng