The ICAI CA Foundation December Exam Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates appearing for the foundation course of the CA examination will now be able to download the admit card through the link provided on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The exam is scheduled for December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The duration of Papers 1 and 2 will be 3 hours and they will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will be allowed to answer papers in English or Hindi.

Here is how to download the ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card:

Step 1:

Go to icai.org

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Students link’ and then on the ‘examination link’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: On the new page click on foundation exam dates.

Step 4: Find and click on the e-services link.

Step 5: Click on the link for admit card.

Step 6: Then find and click on ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 link and log in using your credentials.

Step 7: Your ICAI Foundation admit card will be displayed on the screen, check the details carefully and save the admit card in PDF format.

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card as it will be needed on the examination day.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam is the first stage or the entry-level exam for aspiring chartered accountants. Candidates can appear for the exam after Class 12. Those who clear the foundation exam have to qualify for the Intermediate, and Final stages to become a CA.