ICAI CA Foundation 2022 exam schedule announced, to begin from December 14

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam: The online registration process will begin on September 14. Aspirants will then be able to fill out the forms till October 4 through the website, icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA foundation exam dates. According to the official notification dated September 9, CA foundation exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

Notably, the exam schedule is not going to be changed even if there’s a public or a local holiday declared by the central or state government. Indian applicants can submit their application form with a Rs 1,500 fee till October 4.

Meanwhile, overseas candidates have to pay US$ 325 as registration fees and those from Bhutan and Kathmandu will be charged Rs 2,200. To note, the last date for submission of online examination application forms is October 9 with a late fee of Rs 600 or US $ 10, as per the official notification.

This year, the foundation exam will be held at approximately 277 centres in 29 cities across the country, and eight overseas centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Muscat, Doha, and Kuwait.

The exam for paper one and two will run for a total of three hours from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, on the other hand, papers three and four will be conducted for two hours, starting from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exams will be commencing at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres from 12:30 pm.