    Homeeducation News

    CA Final Results 2022 announced: Here’s how to download result, toppers list and more

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The CA final results for May 2022 have been declared. ICAI has also released the CA Final Toppers List 2022, pass percentage and merit list for both the groups. Candidates can view their results on ICAI's official website The CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to May 29, 2022.

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final results for the May session. It has also released the ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022, pass percentage and merit list for both the groups.

    Candidates can view their results on ICAI's official website. The CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to May 29, 2022.

    Here’s how to check ICAI CA Final May Result 2022:

    Step 1: Go to the official site of ICAI.

    Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Final: May 2022’ result link available under the check results banner. Similarly, click on the ‘Merit List’ link if you want to view the merit list.

    Step 3: Login using your credentials and your ICAI Final May 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 4: Check and download your CA result.

    ICAI CA Final May 2022 Toppers List

    The ICAI has also notified the toppers list for the Final exam of the May session

    1. Anil Shah from Mumbai All India Rank (AIR): 1

    Score: 642 marks

    2. Akshat Goyal from Jaipur: AIR: 2

    Score: 639 marks

    3. Shrushti from Surat: AIR: 3

    Score 611 marks

    ICAI CA Final May 2022 Pass Percentage

    About 12.59 percent of students who appeared for the May Session Final Exams have cleared the exam in both groups.

    In Group 1, a total of 66,575 candidates appeared for the exam and only 14,643 candidates managed to clear the exam taking the pass percentage to 21.99 percent for Group 1.

    In Group2, a total of 2,13,877 candidates appeared for the exam and only 66,253 candidates managed to clear the exam taking the pass percentage to 22.94 percent for the group.

    Candidates are advised to check the official website for complete details.

    (Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
