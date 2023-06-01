IBPS RRB Notification 2023 out for over 8,600 posts: Registration for bank PO, clerk begins; check key details

The online registration process for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023 has also started on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies in public sector banks can apply online from June 1 to June 21.
IBPS is the central recruitment agency under the Ministry of Finance, which conducts the exams for the selection of candidates for officer and clerk posts in nationalised banks.
Vacancy Details
In the recruitment drive, over 8,600 vacancies will be fulfilled for various posts including Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I/PO (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) in the nationalised banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRB).
Here are the complete details:
Clerk: 5,538 posts
PO: 2,485 posts
Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer: 332 posts
Officer Scale 2 IT: 68 posts
Officer Scale 2 CA: 21 posts
Officer Scale 2 Law Officer: 24 posts
Treasury Officer Scale 2: 8 posts
Marketing Officer Scale 2: 3 posts
Agriculture Officer Scale 2: 60 posts
Officer Scale 3: 73 posts
Here’s how to apply for IBPS RRB 2023 recruitment online
Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose).”
Step 3: Register on the portal by clicking on the link that reads “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION.”
Step 4: Login and fill up the application form, upload all necessary documents including a photograph, signature, left thumb impression, etc.
Step 5: Pay the required application fee online through the supported modes.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates is Rs 175.
For other categories, the application fee is Rs 850.
Important Dates
Online Application Last Date: June 21.
Admit Card Release Date: July 10.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date: August 05, 06, 12, 13 and August 19(Expected)
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Date: August 05, 06, 12, 13 and August 19(Expected)
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date: August-September (Expected)
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Date: August-September (Expected)
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date: September 16 (Expected)
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date: September 9(Expected)
IBPS RRB Officer 2 3 Exam Date: September 10(Expected)
Exam details
The IBPS RRB is a national-level banking exam conducted for the selection of candidates in various posts for the Regional Rural Banks of the country.
The exam will be conducted through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XII) in two phases for Office Assistant (Clerk) Posts and for Officer Scale 1 (PO) posts and in a single phase for Officer Scale 2 and 3.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
