IBPS RRB Notification 2023 out for over 8,600 posts: Registration for bank PO, clerk begins; check key details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for over 8,600 vacancies across different banks. The online registration process for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023 has also started on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

IBPS is the central recruitment agency under the Ministry of Finance, which conducts the exams for the selection of candidates for officer and clerk posts in nationalised banks.