English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsIBPS RRB Notification 2023 out for over 8,600 posts: Registration for bank PO, clerk begins; check key details

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 out for over 8,600 posts: Registration for bank PO, clerk begins; check key details

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 out for over 8,600 posts: Registration for bank PO, clerk begins; check key details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 2:25:41 PM IST (Published)

The online registration process for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023 has also started on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies in public sector banks can apply online from June 1 to June 21.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for over 8,600 vacancies across different banks. The online registration process for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023 has also started on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies in public sector banks can apply online from June 1 to June 21.
IBPS is the central recruitment agency under the Ministry of Finance, which conducts the exams for the selection of candidates for officer and clerk posts in nationalised banks.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X